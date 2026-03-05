Bills Not Done At Wide Receiver?

Tony Pauline reports the Bills are not expected to be done making moves at wide receiver after agreeing to trade for Bears WR D.J. Moore.

Pauline says he’s heard in league circles that Packers WR Romeo Doubs is still expected to be a target for the Bills, with his sources estimating a deal in the range of $12-$14 million a year.

Doubs was connected to the Bills last week, as was Seahawks WR Rashid Shaheed. He is now expected to test free agency.

The expectation has been that Doubs’ market would end up pricing him out of Green Bay, which has a lot of other receivers ready to go on rookie contracts.

Pauline says the Bills are not expected to be players for Buccaneers WR Mike Evans now, despite reportedly showing significant interest in him at the Combine. Evans and the Bills have been linked in other reports, too.

Doubs, 25, was selected in the fourth round by the Packers out of Nevada in the 2022 NFL Draft. He just finished the final year of a four-year, $4,343,916 rookie contract that included a $683,916 signing bonus and made a base salary of $3.4 million under the Proven Performance Escalator.

Doubs will be an unrestricted free agent in 2026

In 2025, Doubs appeared in 16 games for the Packers and caught 55 passes on 85 targets for 724 yards and six touchdowns.

Shaheed, 27, went undrafted back in 2022 out of Weber State, where he was a four-time All-American as a kick returner.

He caught on with the Saints and scored a 44-yard rushing touchdown in his NFL debut on his first carry. He then scored on a 54-yard touchdown pass on his first career reception.

Shaheed was tendered by the Saints as an exclusive rights-free agent before signing a new extension in lieu of a restricted free agent tender. New Orleans traded him to Seattle midseason in 2025 for fourth and fifth-round picks.

In 2025, Shaheed appeared in 18 games for the Saints and Seahawks. He caught 59 passes for 687 yards receiving and two touchdowns. He has also totaled 339 punt return yards and a touchdown on 23 attempts, along with 447 kick return yards with a touchdown on 15 attempts.

Evans, 32, is a former first-round pick of the Buccaneers back in 2014. He was in the final year of his four-year, $14.631 million, and set to make a base salary of $690,000 for the 2017 season when he agreed to a five-year, $82.5 million extension that includes $55 million guaranteed in 2018.

Evans made a base salary of $13 million in the final year of his deal and was set to become an unrestricted free agent when he agreed to a two-year extension worth $52 million in 2024.

He is set to become an unrestricted free agent in 2026.

In 2025, Evans appeared in eight games for the Buccaneers and recorded 30 catches on 62 targets for 368 yards and three touchdowns.

We have Doubs, Shaheed and Evans included in our Top 100 2026 NFL Free Agents list.