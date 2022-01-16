Bills OC Brian Daboll Interviewing With Dolphins & Bears Today

According to Tom Pelissero, Bills OC Brian Daboll is scheduled to interview with both the Bears and Dolphins for their head coaching vacancies today.

Daboll’s name has a lot of buzz with Miami in particular given his past connections to QB Tua Tagovailoa.

Buffalo remains alive in the postseason after a resounding 47-17 win against the Patriots on Saturday night, which undoubtedly enhances Daboll’s resume but also means teams will have to wait another week if they want to hire him.

Here’s where Chicago and Miami stand in their respective head coaching searches:

Bears

Head Coach Interviews:

Bills DC Leslie Frazier (Requested)

(Requested) Former Eagles HC Doug Pederson (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Bills OC Brian Daboll (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Buccaneers OC Byron Leftwich (Requested)

(Requested) Buccaneers DC Todd Bowles (Requested)

(Requested) Packers OC Nathaniel Hackett (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Colts DC Matt Eberflus (Requested)

(Requested) Cowboys DC Dan Quinn (Requested)

(Requested) Former Dolphins HC Brian Flores (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Former Lions HC Jim Caldwell (Interviewed)

Dolphins

Interviews:

Bills OC Brian Daboll (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) 49ers OC Mike McDaniel (Requested)

(Requested) Cowboys DC Dan Quinn (Requested)

(Requested) Cardinals DC Vance Joseph (Requested)

(Requested) Cowboys OC Kellen Moore (Requested)

(Requested) Bills DC Leslie Frazier (Requested)

(Requested) Rams RBs coach/assistant HC Thomas Brown (Requested)

Daboll, 46, began his NFL coaching career in 1997 with Williams & Mary. He spent a few years at Michigan State before being hired by the Patriots in 2000 as a defensive coaching assistant.

Daboll worked his way up to WRs coach before departing for a job with the Jets and eventually landing the offensive coordinator job in 2009. After short stints with the Browns, Dolphins, Chiefs and Patriots, Alabama hired him as their offensive coordinator.

From there, Daboll joined the Bills as their offensive coordinator for the 2018 season. He was assistant coach of the year in 2020.

In 2021, the Bills’ offense ranked No. 5 in yards, No. 3 in points, No. 6 in rushing yards and No. 9 in passing yards.