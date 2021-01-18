Bills OC Brian Daboll Staying In Buffalo

According to Aaron Wilson, Bills OC Brian Daboll plans to remain in Buffalo for the 2022 season.

Despite being widely reported as the favorite to land the Chargers head coaching job, Daboll was spurned for Rams DC Brandon Staley.

There are still two head coaching jobs available with the Texans and Eagles, but with major question marks about those two positions, it appears Daboll will just bid his time until 2022.

Assuming he and the Bills can build on their success this year, it’s safe to say Daboll will be a hot coaching candidate again next year.

Daboll, 45, began his NFL coaching career in 1997 with Williams & Mary. He spent a few years at Michigan State before being hired by the Patriots in 2000 as a defensive coaching assistant.

Daboll worked his way up to WRs coach before departing for a job with the Jets and eventually landing the offensive coordinator job in 2009. After short stints with the Browns, Dolphins, Chiefs and Patriots, Alabama hired him as their offensive coordinator.

From there, Daboll joined the Bills as their offensive coordinator for the 2018 season.

In 2020, the Bills’ offense ranked No. 2 in yards per game, No. 2 in points per game, No. 3 in passing yards per game and No. 20 in rushing yards per game.