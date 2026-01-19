Bills OC Joe Brady Candidate To Replace Sean McDermott?

After missing the Super Bowl again in his eighth postseason appearance with the team, the Bills decided to move on from HC Sean McDermott following the Divisional Round.

The Bills will be a bit late to the coaching carousel, considering the Giants and Falcons have already hired replacements.

Connor Hughes says he wouldn’t be surprised if Buffalo promoted OC Joe Brady to head coach to replace McDermott. Hughes says the word last year was that Brady was “the guy in waiting.”

Brady has been getting interest from other teams with head coaching vacancies and completed an interview with the Ravens.

Brady, 36, began his coaching career in 2013 at William & Mary as their linebackers coach. He later became a graduate assistant at Penn State and spent two years with the Saints as an offensive assistant.

LSU hired Brady as their passing game coordinator/wide receivers coach for the 2019 season. He left after one year to become the Panthers’ offensive coordinator but was fired before the end of his second season. The Bills hired him as a QB coach in 2022 and promoted him to offensive coordinator when Ken Dorsey was shown the door a few years ago.

In 2025, the Bills’ offense ranked No. 4 in total yards, No. 4 in points scored, No. 1 in rushing yards, and No. 15 in passing yards.

We’ll have more on the Bills as the news becomes available.