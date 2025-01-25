Bills OC Joe Brady Withdrawing From Consideration For Saints’ HC Job

Nick Underhill reports that Bills OC Joe Brady is not expected to explore the opportunity to be the Saints’ head coach.

Ian Rapoport confirms the news and adds that Brady has opted to withdraw from consideration for the job.

The Saints still plan to interview Mike McCarthy and Kellen Moore in the coming days. They met with Mike Kafka on Saturday.

Brady, 35, began his coaching career in 2013 at William & Mary as their linebackers coach. He later became a graduate assistant at Penn State and spent two years with the Saints as an offensive assistant.

LSU hired Brady as their passing game coordinator/wide receivers coach for the 2019 season. He left after one year to become the Panthers offensive coordinator but was fired before the end of his second season. The Bills hired him as a QB coach in 2022 and was promoted to offensive coordinator when Ken Dorsey was shown the door last November.

In 2024, the Bills’ offense ranked No. 10 in total yards, No. 2 in points scored, No. 9 in rushing yards and No. 9 in passing yards.