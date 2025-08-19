Bills Officially Announce Five Roster Moves

The Buffalo Bills announced they have signed RB Jarveon Howard and WR Grant DuBose to contracts.

In correspondence, the Bills have placed RB Darrynton Evans on injured reserve. The Bills also waived CB Te’Cory Couch and WR Kaden Prather.

DuBose, 24, was a seventh-round pick by the Packers in the 2022 draft out of Charlotte.

He was later waived by Green Bay but signed to the practice squad.

DuBose was elevated by the Packers in Week 18 before signing a futures deal with the team in January of 2024.

He then joined the Dolphins before being sidelined by a shoulder injury and was later released by Miami after spending time on injured reserve.

In 2024, Dubose appeared in three games for the Dolphins and caught one pass for 13 yards.