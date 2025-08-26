Bills Officially Cut 27 Players

The Buffalo Bills officially cut their roster down to the 53-man limit on Tuesday.
Here’s the full list of moves:
Cuts
- QB Shane Buechele
- QB Mike White
- RB Frank Gore Jr.
- WR Deon Cain
- WR Stephen Gosnell
- WR K.J. Hamler
- WR Laviska Shenault
- WR Kristian Wilkerson
- TE Zach Davidson
- TE Keleki Latu
- OL Jacob Bayer
- OL Travis Clayton
- OL Mike Edwards
- OL Dan Feeney
- OL Richard Gouraige
- OL Kendrick Green
- DE Paris Shand
- DT Marcus Harris
- DT Zion Logue
- DT Jordan Phillips
- DT Casey Rogers
- LB Jimmy Ciarlo
- LB Keonta Jenkins
- LB Edefuan Ulofoshio
- CB Daequan Hardy
- CB Dane Jackson
- S Darrick Forrest
Reserve/Suspended
- DE Michael Hoecht
- DT Larry Ogunjobi
Injured Reserve (Designated for Return)
- OL Tylan Grable
- CB Maxwell Hairston
Shenault, 26, is a former second-round pick of the Jaguars back in 2020. He signed a four-year, $7,696,069 rookie contract that included a $3,157,141 signing bonus.
The Panthers traded a 2023 seventh-round draft pick and a 2024 sixth-round selection to the Jaguars in exchange for Shenault in 2022. He played out his contract in Carolina, then signed a one-year deal with the Seahawks before being let go in early December.
From there, the Chargers brought him on to their practice squad for a brief stint before being released in January. He recently signed with the Bills back in March.
In 2024, Shenault appeared in 11 games for the Seahawks and caught all five of his targets for 36 yards. He also returned 16 kickoffs for 459 yards (28.7 average) and one touchdown.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!