Bills Officially Cut 27 Players

By
Jonathan Comeaux
-

The Buffalo Bills officially cut their roster down to the 53-man limit on Tuesday. 

Bills helmet

Here’s the full list of moves:

Cuts

  1. QB Shane Buechele
  2. QB Mike White
  3. RB Frank Gore Jr.
  4. WR Deon Cain
  5. WR Stephen Gosnell
  6. WR K.J. Hamler
  7. WR Laviska Shenault
  8. WR Kristian Wilkerson
  9. TE Zach Davidson
  10. TE Keleki Latu
  11. OL Jacob Bayer
  12. OL Travis Clayton
  13. OL Mike Edwards
  14. OL Dan Feeney
  15. OL Richard Gouraige
  16. OL Kendrick Green
  17. DE Paris Shand
  18. DT Marcus Harris
  19. DT Zion Logue
  20. DT Jordan Phillips
  21. DT Casey Rogers
  22. LB Jimmy Ciarlo
  23. LB Keonta Jenkins
  24. LB Edefuan Ulofoshio
  25. CB Daequan Hardy
  26. CB Dane Jackson
  27. S Darrick Forrest

Reserve/Suspended

  1. DE Michael Hoecht
  2. DT Larry Ogunjobi

Injured Reserve (Designated for Return)

  1. OL Tylan Grable
  2. CB Maxwell Hairston

Shenault, 26, is a former second-round pick of the Jaguars back in 2020. He signed a four-year, $7,696,069 rookie contract that included a $3,157,141 signing bonus. 

The Panthers traded a 2023 seventh-round draft pick and a 2024 sixth-round selection to the Jaguars in exchange for Shenault in 2022. He played out his contract in Carolina, then signed a one-year deal with the Seahawks before being let go in early December.

From there, the Chargers brought him on to their practice squad for a brief stint before being released in January. He recently signed with the Bills back in March.

In 2024, Shenault appeared in 11 games for the Seahawks and caught all five of his targets for 36 yards. He also returned 16 kickoffs for 459 yards (28.7 average) and one touchdown. 

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply