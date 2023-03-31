Bills Officially Sign S Taylor Rapp

The Buffalo Bills announced that they’ve officially signed S Taylor Rapp to a one-year contract on Friday.

Rapp previously had a visit with the Patriots but he ends up with another AFC East team. He also had a free agent visit with the Bengals.

Rapp, 25, is a former second-round pick of the Rams back in 2019. He played out the final year of his four-year rookie contract with Los Angeles.

Rapp was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career.

In 2022, Rapp appeared in 16 games for the Rams and recorded 92 tackles, two interceptions, a fumble recovery and six pass defenses.

