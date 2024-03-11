Bills Pick Up $16.75M Of Cap Room By Reworking Josh Allen’s Deal

Field Yates of ESPN reports that the Bills recently restructured the contract of QB Josh Allen and created $16.75 million of 2024 cap space.

The move reduced Allen’s 2024 cap figure down to $30.356 million.

Allen, 27, is a former first-round selection of the Buffalo Bills out of Wyoming in the 2018 NFL Draft. He was entering the final year of a four-year, $21.183 million rookie contract in 2021 that included a $13.485 million signing bonus when the Bills picked up his fifth-year option.

Buffalo later signed Allen to a six-year, $258 million extension entering the 2021 season.

He’s due a base salary of $23.5 million in 2024.

In 2023, Allen appeared in 17 games for the Bills and threw for 4,306 yards while completing 66.5 percent of his passes for 29 touchdowns and 18 interceptions. He also rushed for 524 yards and 15 touchdowns.