Bills Place DT DeWayne Carter On Injured Reserve

The Buffalo Bills announce they’ve officially placed DT DeWayne Carter on injured reserve.

Roster move: DT DeWayne Carter has been placed on the Injured Reserve list. — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) October 25, 2024

It’s an unfortunate hit for Carter, who was carving out a role as a rookie and earned two starts through the first seven games. He will now miss at least four weeks on injured reserve.

Carter, 23, is a former third-round pick by the Bills in the 2024 NFL Draft out of Duke. He’s in the first year of a four-year, $5.6 million rookie contract.

In 2024, Carter has appeared in seven games and recorded nine tackles, three tackles for loss, and one pass defense.