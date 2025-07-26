Bills Place WR David White On Reserve/Retired List

The Bills announced on Saturday that they have placed WR David White on the reserve/retired list.
In a corresponding move, the team also brought back WR Kelly Akharaiyi.
White, 25, signed on with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent out of Western Carolina.
He was on and off of the team’s roster over the course of the past year, finally being waived due to injury.
White caught on with the Bills this offseason but was excused from practice yesterday.
During his college career, White recorded 94 receptions for 1,442 yards and 19 touchdowns.
He is yet to appear in an NFL game.
