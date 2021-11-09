Bills Place WR Jake Kumerow On COVID-19 List

The Buffalo Bills announced Tuesday that they’ve placed WR Jake Kumerow on the COVID-19 list.

Kumerow, 29, originally signed on with the Bengals as an undrafted free agent out of Wisconsin-Whitewater back in 2015. He was on and off the team’s practice squad during his rookie season but returned to the Bengals on a futures contract.

Kumerow eventually joined the Packers and returned to Green Bay on a futures contract for the 2018 season. He returned to Green Bay last year on an exclusive rights contract before signing on with the Bills.

The Saints later claimed Kumerow off waivers before releasing him from their practice squad last year. He returned to the Bills on a futures contract this past January.

In 2021, Kumerow has appeared in eight games for the Bills but has yet to catch a pass.