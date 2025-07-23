Bills Place WR Laviska Shenault On NFI List

Per the wire, the Bills have placed veteran WR Laviska Shenault on the active/non-football injury list.

Shenault, 26, is a former second-round pick of the Jaguars back in 2020. He signed a four-year, $7,696,069 rookie contract that included a $3,157,141 signing bonus.

The Panthers traded a 2023 seventh-round draft pick and a 2024 sixth-round selection to the Jaguars in exchange for Shenault in 2022. He played out his contract in Carolina, then signed a one-year deal with the Seahawks before being let go in early December.

From there, the Chargers brought him on to their practice squad for a brief stint before being released in January. He recently signed with the Bills back in March, where he hopes to continue his NFL journey.

In 2024, Shenault appeared in 11 games for the Seahawks and caught all five of his targets for 36 yards. He also returned 16 kickoffs for 459 yards (28.7 average) and one touchdown.