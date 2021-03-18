Bills Plan To Open Extension Talks With Josh Allen After Draft

Bills GM Brandon Beane told reporters on Thursday that they plan to open extension talks with QB Josh Allen “sometime in May, possibly the summer,” per Marcel Louis-Jacques.

Beane explained that they want to get through the draft and free agency before focusing on a new contract for Allen.

Allen’s next contract will leave him among the highest-paid quarterbacks in the NFL. Dak Prescott and Patrick Mahomes are making at least $40 million per year, so it would not be surprising to see Allen’s next contract come in around this figure.

Allen put together an MVP caliber season in Buffalo and deserves to be paid as one of the top quarterbacks in the league.

Allen, 24, is a former first-round pick of the Bills back in 2018. He signed a four-year, $21,265,508 contract with the Bills that includes a $13,545,824 signing bonus.

The contract includes a fifth-year option for the Bills to pick up this offseason.

In 2020, Allen appeared in all 16 games for the Bills and completed 69.2 percent of his passes for 4,544 yards, 37 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. He also rushed for 421 yards and eight touchdowns for Buffalo.

