Bills Planning To Tender RFA CB Dane Jackson

According to Jeremy Fowler, the Bills are planning to tender restricted free agent CB Dane Jackson.

Fowler notes Jackson will likely receive the original round tender worth $2.7 million for 2023.

Jackson, 26, was drafted by the Bills in the seventh round out of Pittsburgh in the 2020 NFL Draft He signed a four-year rookie deal worth $3,376,306 but was waived coming out of training camp before being re-signed to the Buffalo’s practice squad.

He bounced on and off the Bills’ practice squad before being promoted in 2021 and earning a spot on the active roster.

In 2022, Jackson appeared in 15 games for the Bills and recorded 57 tackles, one tackle for loss, two interceptions, one forced fumble, and 12 pass defenses.