Bills Promoting S Sam Franklin

The Buffalo Bills are promoting S Sam Franklin from the practice squad to the active roster, according to Aaron Wilson.

He landed in Buffalo after spending training camp with the Broncos and is viewed as a special teams aficionado at this stage of his career.

Franklin, 29, went undrafted out of Temple in 2020 before signing with the Panthers.

He wound up making the active roster and appeared in 14 games for the team during the 2020 season.

Carolina elected to tender him as a restricted free agent before re-signing him to a new one-year contract for the 2023 season. The team re-signed him to a one-year deal for the 2024 season.

Franklin caught up on with the Broncos this offseason before being released during roster cuts.

In 2024, Franklin appeared in 10 games for the Panthers and recorded eight total tackles.