Bills RB James Cook Could Be In Line For Contract Extension This Offseason

Ian Rapoport says that Bills RB James Cook could cash in after having a career year, tying the team’s franchise record for touchdowns.

Rapoport adds that while he is extension eligible, they may have to pay players such as QB Josh Allen and DE Gregory Rousseau among others.

Cook, 25, is the younger brother of NFL RB Dalvin Cook. He won a National Championship at Georgia back in 2021 and was selected in the second round by the Bills in the 2022 draft.

He is currently in the third year of a four-year, $5,832,057 rookie contract that includes a $1,421,496 signing bonus, and $2,391,590 guaranteed.

In 2024, Cook appeared in 16 games for the Bills and rushed 207 times for 1,009 yards (4.9 YPC) and 16 touchdowns. He also caught 32 passes for 258 yards (8.1 YPC) and two touchdowns.

