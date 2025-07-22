Bills RB James Cook Will Report To Camp, Unclear If He Will Participate On Field

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports Bills RB James Cook will report to training camp on Wednesday, but it’s uncertain if he will participate on the field.

Cook has been openly seeking a new contract and has not been happy with the lack of progress. He chose to report to mandatory minicamp in June to avoid over $100,000 in fines.

After a breakout 2024 season, Cook seems to be seeking $15 million a year on a long-term deal. Buffalo has been hesitant to make that commitment despite signing a plethora of other players to extensions this offseason.

Cook, 25, is the younger brother of NFL RB Dalvin Cook. He won a National Championship at Georgia back in 2021 and was selected in the second round by the Bills in the 2022 draft.

He is entering the final year of a four-year, $5,832,057 rookie contract that includes a $1,421,496 signing bonus and $2,391,590 guaranteed. Cook is set to have a base salary of $5.142 million in 2025.

In 2024, Cook appeared in 16 games for the Bills and rushed 207 times for 1,009 yards (4.9 YPC) and 16 touchdowns. He also caught 32 passes for 258 yards (8.1 YPC) and two touchdowns.

We will have more on Cook as it becomes available.