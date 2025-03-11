Bills Re-Sign FB Reggie Gilliam

The Buffalo Bills announced Tuesday that they’ve re-signed FB Reggie Gilliam to a one-year contract for the 2025 season.

According to Mike Garafolo, Gilliam receives a one-year, $2 million contract from Buffalo.

Gilliam, 27, signed with the Bills as an undrafted free agent out of Toledo in 2020. He managed to make the roster each of his first two seasons and was entering the final year of his three-year, $2.3 million contract in 2022.

Gilliam was set to be a restricted free agent in 2023, but agreed to a two-year contract with the Bills in 2022.

In 2024, Gilliam appeared in 15 games for the Bills and rushed for seven yards on three carries.