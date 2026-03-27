Bills Re-Sign S Damar Hamlin To One-Year Extension

The Buffalo Bills announced they re-signed S Damar Hamlin to a one-year deal on Friday.

3️⃣is staying in Buffalo! We have signed S Damar Hamlin to a one-year deal: https://t.co/USOa4Kvwqd pic.twitter.com/L4Zbur49Be — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) March 27, 2026

Hamlin, 28, was selected by the Bills out of Pittsburgh with the No. 212 overall pick in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $3,640,477 contract that includes a $160,477 signing bonus.

He was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career when he re-signed with the Bills on a one-year deal in March of last year.

In 2025, Hamlin appeared in five games for the Bills and recorded one tackle.