Bills Re-Sign S Damar Hamlin To One-Year Extension

The Buffalo Bills announced they re-signed S Damar Hamlin to a one-year deal on Friday.
Hamlin, 28, was selected by the Bills out of Pittsburgh with the No. 212 overall pick in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $3,640,477 contract that includes a $160,477 signing bonus.
He was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career when he re-signed with the Bills on a one-year deal in March of last year.
In 2025, Hamlin appeared in five games for the Bills and recorded one tackle.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!