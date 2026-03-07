Bills Re-Signing C Connor McGovern To Four-Year, $52M Deal

Ian Rapoport reports that the Bills are re-signing C Connor McGovern to a four-year contract. Adam Schefter adds that the deal is for $52 million and includes $32 million in guaranteed money.

Just a few days ago, McGovern had believed that his time with the team was over since they hadn’t reached out to him.

“They haven’t contacted me once,” McGovern said. “In my gut, that says it’s over and done.”

“It is a business,” McGovern added. “I’m never going to take it personally. I want to be back in Buffalo, and I know they want me back. But sometimes you’ve got to look in the mirror and be realistic.”

“Could we sacrifice money at one spot or maybe draft somebody younger to save some money? The reality is they’re up against the cap.”

“Do I need all the money in the world? No, but there’s a respect factor involved, too. There’s a certain number in my head that I would have no problem accepting, and then I don’t need to go to free agency. If they come to the number that me and my wife are comfortable with, I would gladly say yes and not talk to anybody else.”

McGovern, 28, is a former third-round pick of the Cowboys back in 2019. He finished the final year of his four-year, $3,402,116 rookie contract including an $882,116 signing bonus with the Cowboys.

From there, the Bills signed McGovern to a three-year contract before the 2023 season and made a base salary of $5.35 million in 2025.

In 2025, McGovern appeared in and started 16 games for the Bills at center.