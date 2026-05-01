Cowboys Signing 11 UDFAs On Friday

Per Adam Caplan, the Cowboys are signing 11 undrafted free agents ahead of the start of rookie minicamp on Friday.

Here’s a list of UDFAs Dallas signed on Friday:

WR Camden Brown DT Tommy Dunn OT Sidney Fugar DT Kelvin Gilliam WR Jordan Hudson LB Langston Patterson OT Shiyazh Pete RB Dominic Richardson TE D.J. Rogers TE Michael Trigg DT D.J. Withers

Hudson, 22, was a four-star recruit and the 15th-ranked receiver in the 2022 recruiting class out of Garland, Texas. He committed to TCU but transferred to SMU after one year, where he stayed for three years and earned Third Team All-ACC honors in 2025.

Dane Brugler of The Athletic had Hudson as the 33rd-best receiver in the class with a sixth to seventh-round grade.

In his collegiate career, Hudson appeared in 53 games over four years at TCU and SMU. He caught 144 passes for 1,787 yards and 21 touchdowns.