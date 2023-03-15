Bills Re-Signing S Jordan Poyer

Ian Rapoport reports that Bills S Jordan Poyer is expected to re-sign with the team after testing the free agent market this offseason.

Poyer, 31, is a former seventh-round pick of the Eagles back in 2013. He was waived as a rookie and claimed by the Browns, eventually playing out his four-year, $2.222 million rookie contract in Cleveland.

Poyer signed a four-year, $13 million deal with the Bills in 2017. He was set to make a base salary of $2.45 million in 2020 when he agreed to a two-year extension worth $20.5 million.

Poyer was in-line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2023 after re-working his deal last season.

In 2022, Poyer appeared in 12 games for the Bills and recorded 63 tackles, four interceptions, one forced fumble, and eight pass deflections.