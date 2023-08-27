Bills Release Three Including TE Jace Sternberger

The Buffalo Bills are releasing TE Jace Sternberger on Sunday, according to Tom Pelissero.

Other cuts from the Bills Sunday:

OT Garrett McGhin (Ryan O’Halloran)

DT Cortez Broughton (Jeremy Fowler)

Sternberger, 27, was a third-round pick of the Packers back in 2019. He originally signed a four-year, $3,526,524 rookie contract including a $1,006,524 signing bonus.

Sternberger opened his rookie season on injured reserve before being designated to return. Green Bay waived him in 2021 and he later signed on to the Seahawks’ practice squad.

From there, Sternberger had a brief stint with Washington before signing on to the Steelers’ practice squad. He returned to the Steelers on a futures contract last year before being among the team’s roster cuts.

Sternberger most recently played in the USFL for the Stallions. The Bills signed him to a contract this summer.

In 2020, Sternberger appeared in 12 games for the Packers and caught 12 passes for 114 yards receiving and one touchdown.