Bills Releasing DE Von Miller

According to Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, the Bills are releasing DE Von Miller today.

Miller was on the radar as a potential cap casualty for Buffalo, and will now be released after the two sides weren’t able to agree on a pay cut. Miller was due over $17 million in salary in 2025.

Rapoport says the door has been left open by both sides for a return, however. For now, Miller will test the market in free agency this week.

Releasing Miller leaves behind $15.4 million in dead money while creating $8.4 million in cap space for the Bills, per Over The Cap.

Miller, 35, is a former first-round pick of the Broncos back in 2011. After playing out his rookie deal, Denver picked up his fifth-year option and later used their franchise tag on Miller.

The Broncos signed Miller to a six-year, $114 million extension in 2016 with $70 million guaranteed. He made $18 million in 2020 with $6 million fully guaranteed and counted $25.625 million against the cap.

Denver officially picked up Miller’s option in 2021 at a figure of $18 million. However, the Broncos traded Miller to the Rams at the deadline for second and third-round picks while also eating most of his remaining salary. Miller then ended up winning the Super Bowl in his first season with the Rams.

Miller went on to sign a six-year, $120 million deal with the Buffalo Bills as an unrestricted free agent in 2022. He agreed to a pay cut to remain with the Bills in 2024.

In 2024, Miller appeared in 13 games for the Bills and recorded 17 total tackles and six sacks.