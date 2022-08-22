Bills Releasing WR Tavon Austin & P Matt Haack

The Buffalo Bills have released veteran WR Tavon Austin and P Matt Haack ahead of the Tuesday deadline.

We’ve released P Matt Haack and WR Tavon Austin. #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/jzatr2gOqm — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) August 22, 2022

This move means that P Matt Araiza has won the punting competition in Buffalo.

Austin, 32, was the No. 8 overall pick back in 2013 for the then-St. Louis Rams. He signed a six-year, $56.14 million contract and was set to make base salaries of $3 million and $9.35 million over the next two years before he agreed to a pay cut in 2018.

The Cowboys traded a sixth-round pick for Austin in 2018. He re-signed with the team on a one-year deal in 2019. He had stints with both the 49ers and Packers in 2020 before signing on with the Jaguars last summer.

He was signed by Buffalo back in June of this year and is now on the lookout for a new team to play for.

In 2021, Austin appeared in 13 games for the Jaguars and caught 24 passes for 213 yards receiving and one touchdown. He also rushed for 21 yards on three carries.