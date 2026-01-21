Bills Request To Interview Brian Daboll For HC

Adam Schefter reports that the Bills have requested to interview former Giants HC Brian Daboll for their head coaching vacancy.

This doesn’t come as a surprise, as Daboll was viewed as a likely candidate following the firing of HC Sean McDermott.

Yesterday, Daboll interviewed with the Eagles for their offensive coordinator position.

Daboll, 50, started his NFL coaching career as a defensive assistant with the Patriots in 2000. He remained with New England until 2006 and spent the last few seasons as the receivers coach.

Daboll joined the Jets from 2007-2008 as their QBs coach before having short stints as offensive coordinator with Cleveland, Miami and Kansas City. He rejoined the Patriots in 2013 as the TE coach until 2016 and spent a season at Alabama before becoming the Bills’ offensive coordinator from 2018-2021.

Daboll then got his first head coaching job with the Giants in 2022 and was named Coach of the Year after his first season.

In his head coaching career, Daboll has a record of 20-40-1 (.336 percent), which includes one playoff appearance and a playoff win.