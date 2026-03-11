Bills Restructure QB Josh Allen For $12M In Cap Space

According to Field Yates, the Bills have restructured the contract of QB Josh Allen to create an additional $12 million in cap space.

Yates previously reported the Bills created $40 million in room, which was incorrect.

This should go a long way toward freeing up the remainder of the room Buffalo needed to have a budget this offseason, including getting under the cap and freeing up space to take on WR D.J. Moore‘s contract from the Bears.

Allen, 29, is a former first-round selection of the Buffalo Bills out of Wyoming in the 2018 NFL Draft. He was entering the final year of a four-year, $21.183 million rookie contract in 2021 that included a $13.485 million signing bonus when the Bills picked up his fifth-year option.

Buffalo later signed Allen to a six-year, $258 million extension entering the 2021 season. This was followed up with a record-breaking, six-year, $330 million extension in March of 2025.

In 2025, Allen appeared in 17 games for the Bills and threw for 3,668 yards while completing 69.3 percent of his passes for 25 touchdowns and ten interceptions. He also rushed 112 times for 579 yards and 14 touchdowns.