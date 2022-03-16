Bills Restructuring Contract Of S Micah Hyde, Creating $4.544M In Cap Space

Field Yates reports that the Bills are restructuring the contract of S Micah Hyde in order to create $4.544 million in cap space for 2022.

The team is converting $5.68 million of Hyde’s salary into a signing bonus in order to create the space.

Hyde, 31, is a former fifth-round pick of the Packers back in 2013. He played out his four-year, $2,338,108 contract with the Packers before agreeing to a five-year, $30.5 million contract with the Bills that included $14 million guaranteed back in 2017.

Hyde was set to make a base salary of $4.05 million for the 2021 season and would have been an unrestricted free agent in 2022.

In 2021, Hyde appeared in 17 games for the Bills and recorded 74 tackles, five interceptions, one sack, one forced fumble, and one defensive touchdown.