Bills Retaining GM Brandon Beane

Update:

In Bills owner Terry Pegula’s statement regarding HC Sean McDermott, he announced they have promoted GM Brandon Beane to President of Football Operations/General Manager.

Pegula announced Beane will lead the search for a new head coach and work directly with ownership and the new President of Business Operations Pete Guelli.

CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones reports the Bills are retaining GM Brandon Beane after firing HC Sean McDermott.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero adds Beane will help lead the team’s first coaching search since 2017.

Beane, 49, was the director of football operations for the Panthers from 2008-2014 and worked his way up to assistant GM in 2015.

The Bills hired Beane as their GM for the 2017 season and he’s remained in Buffalo ever since. He signed an extension through 2027 before the 2023 season.

Since taking the Bills’ job, Beane’s teams have produced a record of 98-50 over the course of nine seasons which includes eight playoff appearances.