Bills Reworked S Jordan Poyer’s Deal, Created $2.6M Of Cap Room

Field Yates of ESPN reports that the Bills recently converted $5.2 million of S Jordan Poyer’s base salary into a signing bonus and in turn created $2.6 million in cap space.

Poyer, 30, is a former seventh-round pick of the Eagles back in 2013. He was waived as a rookie and claimed by the Browns, eventually playing out his four-year, $2.222 million rookie contract in Cleveland.

Poyer signed a four-year, $13 million deal with the Bills in 2017. He was set to make a base salary of $2.45 million in 2020 when he agreed to a two-year extension worth $20.5 million.

In 2019, Poyer appeared in all 16 games for the Bills and recorded 107 tackles, one sack, three forced fumbles, three recoveries, two interceptions and three pass defenses.

In 2020, Poyer appeared in all 16 games for the Bills and recorded 124 tackles, two sacks, two interceptions, two forced fumbles and five pass deflections.