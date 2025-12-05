Bills Rule Out DE Joey Bosa & LB Terrel Bernard For Week 14

Bills HC Sean McDermott announced they ruled out DE Joey Bosa and LB Terrel Bernard for Week 14 against the Bengals, per Joe Buscaglia.

McDermott also mentioned that WR Joshua Palmer is considered doubtful.

It’s a tough break for Buffalo’s defense, as they’ll be without one of their top pass rushers while Bernard is now set to miss his second straight game.

Bosa, 30, is a former first-round pick of the Chargers back in 2016. He finished his four-year, $25.8 million rookie contract, and Los Angeles wound up exercising his fifth-year option.

Bosa was set to play out the 2020 season under the fifth-year option when he agreed to a five-year, $135 million extension with the Chargers.

He had one year remaining on that deal and was scheduled to make a base salary of $13 million in 2025 after he renegotiated his deal before the 2024 season to remain in Los Angeles. However, the Chargers cut him this offseason and he signed a one-year, $12.6 million deal with the Bills.

In 2025, Bosa has appeared in 12 games for the Bills and recorded 25 tackles, eight tackles for loss, five sacks, and five forced fumbles.