Bills Sign 12 Players To Futures Deals

The Buffalo Bills announced they have signed 12 players to futures contracts.

The following is a list of players the Bills signed to futures deals on Monday:

Hardman, 27, is a former second-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2019. He played out the final year of his four-year, $5 million rookie contract with the Chiefs.

Hardman was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent in 2023 when he signed a one-year, $4 million deal with the Jets.

The Jets then traded Hardman back to the Chiefs in exchange for a swap of late-round draft picks, reuniting him with his original team. Hardman re-signed on a one-year, $1.1 million deal in 2024, then signed on with the Packers in 2025 and had a short stint on their practice squad.

The Bills later signed Hardman, and he went back and forth from the practice squad before being signed to the active roster in January.

In 2025, Hardman appeared in two games for the Bills.