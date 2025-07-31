Bills Sign DE Kameron Cline

The Buffalo Bills announced they have signed DE Kameron Cline to a contract.

In correspondence, the Bills waived DE Hayden Harris.

Cline, 27, wound up going undrafted out of South Dakota back in 2019. He later signed on with the Colts as an undrafted free agent.

Cline was on and off the Colts’ roster from 2020 to 2023 but was eventually waived in May 2023 and claimed by the Bills. He remained with Buffalo’s practice squad through the next two years but was released in December 2024 when he had a brief stint on the Jets’ practice squad.

In 2024, Cline appeared in one game for the Bills.