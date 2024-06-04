Bills Sign Eight Draft Picks, Including Second-Round S Cole Bishop

The Buffalo Bills announced they are signing eight of their 2024 draft picks, including second-round S Cole Bishop to their rookie contracts.
The only remaining unsigned 2024 draft pick by the team is now second-round WR Keon Coleman.
Bishop, 21, was a three-year starter at Utah and named second-team All-Pac-12 in 2023. He also earned honorable mention for All-Pac-12 honors in 2022 and 2021.
The No. 60 overall pick is projected to sign a four-year, $6,547,996 contract that includes a $1,582,180 signing bonus and will carry a $1,190,545 cap figure for the 2024 season.
In three seasons with Utah, Bishop appeared in 36 games and recorded 197 tackles, seven and a half sacks, three interceptions, one forced fumble, and four fumble recoveries.
We will have more on the Bills draft pick signings as it becomes available.
