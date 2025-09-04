Bills Sign K Matt Prater To Practice Squad Among Three Roster Moves

The Buffalo Bills announced they have signed K Matt Prater to their practice squad.

Here’s an updated look at the Bills’ practice squad:

Additionally, the Bills have signed DB Sam Franklin Jr. from the practice squad to the 53-man roster and placed DT DeWayne Carter on injured reserve.

Prater, 41, spent seven years with the Broncos before signing a three-year, $9 million contract that included a $750,000 signing bonus and annual $50,000 workout bonuses with the Lions in 2015.

Prater then signed a three-year, $11.4 million extension with Detroit back in 2017. After finishing out this contract, he agreed to a two-year contract worth $7 million with the Cardinals in 2021. Arizona re-signed him to another deal in 2023.

In 2024, Prater appeared in four games for the Cardinals and hit all six of his field goal attempts and all 10 of his extra points.