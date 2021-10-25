Bills Sign OL Evin Ksiezarczyk To Practice Squad

The Buffalo Bills announced on Monday they have signed OL Evin Ksiezarczyk to the practice squad.
Buffalo’s practice squad now includes:
- DT Brandin Bryant
- G Jamil Douglas
- QB Jake Fromm
- WR Tanner Gentry
- LB Joe Giles-Harris
- DB Olaijah Griffin
- WR Isaiah Hodgins
- DB Cameron Lewis
- DE Mike Love
- TE Quintin Morris
- DB Josh Thomas
- QB Davis Webb
- DB Rachad Wildgoose
- RB Antonio Williams
- TE Kahale Warring
- OL Evin Ksiezarczyk
Ksiezarczyk, 24, signed with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent out of Buffalo in 2020. He was waived coming out of training camp, however.
Ksiezarczyk caught on with the Vikings the following May after a tryout at rookie minicamp but was again cut during training camp. He had a stint on the Washington practice squad for about a week.
He has yet to appear in an NFL game. He started 39 games at offensive tackle his final three seasons at Buffalo.
