Bills Sign OL Evin Ksiezarczyk To Practice Squad

The Buffalo Bills announced on Monday they have signed OL Evin Ksiezarczyk to the practice squad.

The @buffalobills have signed OL Evin Ksiezarczyk (pronounced ka-czar-check) to the team's practice squad. — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) October 25, 2021

Buffalo’s practice squad now includes:

DT Brandin Bryant G Jamil Douglas QB Jake Fromm WR Tanner Gentry LB Joe Giles-Harris DB Olaijah Griffin WR Isaiah Hodgins DB Cameron Lewis DE Mike Love TE Quintin Morris DB Josh Thomas QB Davis Webb DB Rachad Wildgoose RB Antonio Williams TE Kahale Warring OL Evin Ksiezarczyk

Ksiezarczyk, 24, signed with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent out of Buffalo in 2020. He was waived coming out of training camp, however.

Ksiezarczyk caught on with the Vikings the following May after a tryout at rookie minicamp but was again cut during training camp. He had a stint on the Washington practice squad for about a week.

He has yet to appear in an NFL game. He started 39 games at offensive tackle his final three seasons at Buffalo.