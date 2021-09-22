Bills Sign OT Bobby Hart To Practice Squad

The Bills announced they have signed OT Bobby Hart to the practice squad.

The #Bills have signed OT Bobby Hart to their practice squad. He was with the club during training camp. With Jack Anderson signed off Buffalo's practice squad by Philadelphia yesterday there was a vacant spot. — Chris Brown (@ChrisBrownBills) September 22, 2021

Buffalo had an open spot already so there’s no corresponding move.

The Bills’ practice squad now includes:

DT Brandin Bryant G Jamil Douglas QB Jake Fromm WR Tanner Gentry LB Joe Giles-Harris DB Olaijah Griffin WR Isaiah Hodgins DB Cameron Lewis DE Mike Love TE Quintin Morris DB Josh Thomas QB Davis Webb DB Rachad Wildgoose RB Antonio Williams TE Kahale Warring OT Bobby Hart

Hart, 26, is a former seventh-round pick of the Giants back in 2015. He was in the third year of his four-year, $2,351,588 contract when the Giants waived him with an injury designation in late 2017.

Hart was signed by the Bengals in February for the 2018 season and returned to Cincinnati on a three-year, $21 million in 2019. However, the Bengals opted to release him this past offseason.

Hart signed a one-year deal with the Bills for the 2021 season. However, Buffalo cut him coming out of the preseason and he landed with the Dolphins practice squad. Miami released him this week.

In 2020, Hart appeared in 14 games for the Bengals, making 13 starts for them at right tackle.