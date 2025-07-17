Bills Sign Second-Round DT T.J. Sanders, Wrap Up Draft Class

The Buffalo Bills have signed second-round DT T.J. Sanders to a rookie contract, per Adam Schefter.

This officially wraps up Buffalo’s draft class.

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 1 30 Maxwell Hairston CB Signed 2 41 T.J. Sanders DT Signed 3 72 Landon Jackson EDGE Signed 4 109 Deone Walker DT Signed 5 170 Jordan Hancock CB Signed 5 173 Jackson Hawes TE Signed 6 177 Dorian Strong CB Signed 6 206 Chase Lundt OT Signed 7 240 Kaden Prather WR Signed

Sanders, 21, was a three-star recruit and the 81st-ranked defensive lineman in the 2021 recruiting class out of Marion, South Carolina. He committed to South Carolina and spent all four of his college seasons there.

Dane Brugler of The Athletic has Sanders as the No. 9-ranked defensive tackle and No. 70 overall player with a second-to-third-round grade.

The Bills used the No. 41 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft on Sanders. He’s projected to sign a four-year, $10,634,224 contract with a $4,373,980 signing bonus.

In four years at South Carolina, Sanders appeared in 39 games with 16 starts and recorded 109 total tackles, 17.5 tackles for loss, 9.5 sacks and six passes defended.