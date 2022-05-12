Bills Sign Third-Round LB Terrel Bernard

The Buffalo Bills have signed third-round LB Terrel Bernard to his rookie contract, according to Kyle Brandt.
Bernard is the first player from the Bills’ 2022 class to sign his rookie deal:
|Rd
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|Kaiir Elam
|CB
|2
|James Cook
|RB
|3
|Terrel Bernard
|LB
|Signed
|5
|Khalil Shakir
|WR
|6
|Matt Araiza
|P
|6
|Christian Benford
|CB
|6
|Luke Tenuta
|OT
|7
|Baylon Spector
|LB
Bernard, 22, was a three-year starter at Baylor. He was selected with the No. 89 overall pick in the third round by the Bills.
Bernard is projected to sign a four-year, $5,131,432 contract with the Bills that includes a $911,951 signing bonus.
During his college career at Baylor, Bernard recorded 317 tackles, 16.5 sacks, three interceptions and 12 pass deflections over the course of five seasons and 45 games played.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!