Bills Sign Third-Round LB Terrel Bernard

The Buffalo Bills have signed third-round LB Terrel Bernard to his rookie contract, according to Kyle Brandt.

Bernard is the first player from the Bills’ 2022 class to sign his rookie deal:

Rd Player Pos. Note 1 Kaiir Elam CB 2 James Cook RB 3 Terrel Bernard LB Signed 5 Khalil Shakir WR 6 Matt Araiza P 6 Christian Benford CB 6 Luke Tenuta OT 7 Baylon Spector LB

Bernard, 22, was a three-year starter at Baylor. He was selected with the No. 89 overall pick in the third round by the Bills.

Bernard is projected to sign a four-year, $5,131,432 contract with the Bills that includes a $911,951 signing bonus.

During his college career at Baylor, Bernard recorded 317 tackles, 16.5 sacks, three interceptions and 12 pass deflections over the course of five seasons and 45 games played.