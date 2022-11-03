Bills Sign WR Isaiah Coulter To PS, Release S Jared Mayden

The Buffalo Bills announced on Thursday they have signed WR Isaiah Coulter to the practice squad.
In a corresponding move, the team released S Jared Mayden.
Buffalo’s practice squad now includes:
- QB Matt Barkley
- OL Greg Mancz
- OL Alec Anderson
- RB Duke Johnson
- DE Mike Love
- LB Joe Giles-Harris
- OT Ryan Van Demark
- TE Zach Davidson
- CB Kyler McMichael
- WR Tanner Gentry
- DB Xavier Rhodes
- DT Eli Ankou
- DT Justin Zimmer
- WR KeeSean Johnson
- DB Ja’Marcus Ingram
- WR Isaiah Coulter
Coulter, 24, was a three-year starter at Rhode Island before being selected by the Texans in the fifth round. He was in the second year of his four-year rookie deal worth $3,587,952 which included a signing bonus of $292,952 with Houston when they waived him.
He later caught on with the Bears practice squad ahead of the 2021 season. Chicago waived him earlier this week.
For his career, Coulter has appeared in four total games and is yet to record any statistics.
