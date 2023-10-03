Bills Signing CB Herb Miller To PS, Releasing WR Marcell Ateman

The Bills announced on Tuesday that they are signing CB Herb Miller to the practice squad and releasing WR Marcell Ateman.
Roster move: Signed CB Herb Miller to the practice squad. Released WR Marcell Ateman from the practice squad. pic.twitter.com/uGeFOdQUqx
— Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) October 3, 2023
The following is an updated look at Buffalo’s practice squad:
- DT Eli Ankou
- CB Herb Miller
- DE Kameron Cline
- T Richard Gouraige
- DB Ja’Marcus Ingram
- WR Andy Isabella
- G Kevin Jarvis
- RB Ty Johnson
- C Greg Mancz
- WR Tyrell Shavers
- WR Bryan Thompson
- DT Kendal Vickers
- TE Joel Wilson
- QB Shane Buechele
- LB A.J. Klein
- CB Kyron Brown
Miller, 24, went undrafted out of Florida Atlantic back in 2019. He later signed on with the Chiefs but was waived coming out of the preseason. Miller signed on to the Buccaneers’ practice squad in December of 2019 and spent the entire 2020 season bouncing between Tampa Bay’s practice squad and active roster.
Miller signed a futures contract with the Buccaneers, but the team ultimately waived him prior to the start of this season. He signed on to Tampa Bay’s practice squad in 2021.
Cleveland signed him to their practice squad in September and he’s bounced on and off their active roster ever since.
In 2022, Miller appeared in four games for the Browns and recorded one tackle.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!