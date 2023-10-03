Bills Signing CB Herb Miller To PS, Releasing WR Marcell Ateman

The Bills announced on Tuesday that they are signing CB Herb Miller to the practice squad and releasing WR Marcell Ateman.

Roster move: Signed CB Herb Miller to the practice squad. Released WR Marcell Ateman from the practice squad. pic.twitter.com/uGeFOdQUqx — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) October 3, 2023

The following is an updated look at Buffalo’s practice squad:

DT Eli Ankou

CB Herb Miller

DE Kameron Cline

T Richard Gouraige

DB Ja’Marcus Ingram

WR Andy Isabella

G Kevin Jarvis

RB Ty Johnson

C Greg Mancz

WR Tyrell Shavers

WR Bryan Thompson

DT Kendal Vickers

TE Joel Wilson

QB Shane Buechele

LB A.J. Klein

CB Kyron Brown

Miller, 24, went undrafted out of Florida Atlantic back in 2019. He later signed on with the Chiefs but was waived coming out of the preseason. Miller signed on to the Buccaneers’ practice squad in December of 2019 and spent the entire 2020 season bouncing between Tampa Bay’s practice squad and active roster.

Miller signed a futures contract with the Buccaneers, but the team ultimately waived him prior to the start of this season. He signed on to Tampa Bay’s practice squad in 2021.

Cleveland signed him to their practice squad in September and he’s bounced on and off their active roster ever since.

In 2022, Miller appeared in four games for the Browns and recorded one tackle.