Bills Signing DE Joey Bosa To One-Year, $12.6M Deal

According to Adam Schefter, the Bills are signing DE Joey Bosa to a one-year, $12.6 million deal.

Ian Rapoport reports Bosa receives $12 million guaranteed and can make up to $15.6 million through incentives.

Yesterday, Mike Silver of The Athletic reported both the 49ers and Dolphins have made offers to Bosa. He’s evidently going in a different direction, joining AFC contenders in Buffalo.

Bosa, 29, is a former first-round pick of the Chargers back in 2016. He finished his four-year, $25.8 million rookie contract, and Los Angeles wound up exercising his fifth-year option.

Bosa was set to play out the 2020 season under the fifth-year option when he agreed to a five-year, $135 million extension with the Chargers.

He has one year remaining on that deal and is scheduled to make a base salary of $13 million in 2025 after he renegotiated his deal before the 2024 season to remain in Los Angeles.

In 2024, Bosa appeared in 14 games for the Chargers, recording 22 tackles, two forced fumbles, and five sacks.

We had him included in our Top 100 Available 2025 Free Agents list.