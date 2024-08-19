Bills Signing QB Anthony Brown

According to Tom Pelissero, the Bills are signing QB Anthony Brown to the roster.

Buffalo won’t have backup QB Mitchell Trubisky for a few weeks, so Brown ensures the Bills have enough numbers at the position to make it through the rest of the preseason.

Brown, 26, played three seasons at Boston College before transferring to Oregon. He went undrafted out of Oregon this past April.

Brown later signed a rookie contract with the Ravens but was waived coming out of the preseason and later added to their practice squad. He was promoted a couple of times later in the season.

Brown was on and off of the Ravens’ practice squad in 2023 before catching on with the Raiders in January. Las Vegas cut him earlier this month.

In 2022, Brown appeared in two games with one start for the Ravens and completed 22 of 49 pass attempts (44.9 percent) for 302 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions.

During his five-year college career, Brown threw for 7,891 yards to go with 61 touchdowns and 27 interceptions. He also rushed 287 times for 1,121 yards (3.9 YPC) and 15 touchdowns.