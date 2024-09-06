Bills Signing RT Spencer Brown To Four-Year Extension

According to Mike Garafolo, the Bills and RT Spencer Brown have agreed to terms on a four-year extension on Friday.

Brown, 26, was a former third-round pick by the Bills in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Northern Iowa. He was a three-year starter at Northern Iowa and was second-team All-MVFC as a redshirt junior.

Brown was entering the final year of a four-year rookie deal worth $4,834,695. He’s set to earn a base salary of $3,336,000 in 2024.

In 2023, Brown appeared in all 17 games for the Bills and started each at right tackle. ProFootballFocus has him rated as the No. 32 overall tackle out of 81 qualifying players.