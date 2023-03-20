Bills Signing WR Trent Sherfield To One-Year Deal

The Buffalo Bills announced they have signed WR Trent Sherfield to a one-year deal.

Signed WR Trent Sherfield to a one-year contract. pic.twitter.com/P7VzdkSAzr — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) March 20, 2023

Sherfield is known more for his special teams ability than production on offense so far but he’s a solid depth addition as Buffalo retools their receiving corps.

Sherfield, 27, signed with the Cardinals as an undrafted free agent out of Vanderbilt in 2018. He signed a standard three-year deal and managed to make the roster coming out of camp each of those three years.

Arizona declined to tender Sherfield as a restricted free agent in 2021, making him an unrestricted free agent. He signed a one-year deal with the 49ers. The following season, he signed a one-year deal with the Dolphins.

In 2022, Sherfield appeared in all 17 games for the Dolphins and recorded 30 receptions on 51 targets for 417 yards and two touchdowns.