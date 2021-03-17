Bills Tender RFA OL Ike Boettger

The Bills announced they have tendered pending restricted free agent OL Ike Boettger.

Joe Buscaglia reports it’s the original round tender for Boetgger, which comes in at $2.133 million for the 2021 season. 

Boettger, 26, wound up signing on with the Bills as an undrafted free agent out of Iowa back in 2018. He received a three-year, $1.71 million deal but was waived coming out of the preseason. 

The Chiefs claimed Boettger off waivers before waiving him a little over a week later. The Bills claimed Boettger back and he’s remained on the team since.

In 2020, Boettger appeared in 12 games for the Bills and made seven starts. 

