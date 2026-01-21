Bills To Interview Brian Daboll & Lou Anarumo Thursday

The Buffalo Bills are scheduled to interview former Giants HC Brian Daboll and Colts DC Lou Anarumo for interviews on Thursday, per Ian Rapoport.

Bills OC Joe Brady interviewed with the team today.

Yesterday, Daboll interviewed with the Eagles for their offensive coordinator position.

Daboll, 50, started his NFL coaching career as a defensive assistant with the Patriots in 2000. He remained with New England until 2006 and spent the last few seasons as the receivers coach.

Daboll joined the Jets from 2007-2008 as their QBs coach before having short stints as offensive coordinator with Cleveland, Miami and Kansas City. He rejoined the Patriots in 2013 as the TE coach until 2016 and spent a season at Alabama before becoming the Bills’ offensive coordinator from 2018-2021.

Daboll then got his first head coaching job with the Giants in 2022 and was named Coach of the Year after his first season.

In his head coaching career, Daboll has a record of 20-40-1 (.336 percent), which includes one playoff appearance and a playoff win.

Anarumo, 59, began his coaching career at Wagner back in 1989 as their RB coach. He worked for a few universities before taking his first NFL coaching job with the Dolphins in 2012 as their DB coach.

The Giants hired Anarumo as their DB coach in 2018 but he left the following season to take the defensive coordinator job with the Bengals. Anarumo was with the Bengals from 2019 to 2024 as their defensive coordinator.

After being let go by Cincinnati, Anarumo was hired by the Colts as DC

In 2025, the Colts defense ranks No. 23 in yards allowed, No. 21 in points allowed, No. 31 in passing yards allowed and No. 7 in rushing yards allowed.