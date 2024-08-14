Bills Tried Out WR Corey Davis

Field Yates reports that the Bills tried out former first-round pick WR Corey Davis, who is unretiring after a year away from the NFL and is looking for another opportunity.

Davis applied for reinstatement back in March after retiring due to a personal matter in August of 2023. The Jets granted him his release from their reserve/retired list.

Davis, 29, was the fifth overall pick by the Titans in the 2017 NFL Draft. He was in the final year of a fully guaranteed four-year, $25.39 million contract that included a signing bonus of $16.6 million when the Titans declined his fifth-year option.

Davis was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career when he signed a three-year, $37.5 million deal with the Jets.

He was entering the final year of that deal in 2023 and set to make a base salary of $10.5 million.

For his career, Davis appeared in 78 games for the Titans and Jets and caught 273 passes for 3,879 yards and 17 touchdowns.