Bills Waived WR Hal Presley III

The Buffalo Bills announced they have waived WR Hal Presley III, an undrafted rookie out of Baylor.

Signed WR Kristian Wilkerson to a one-year contract & released WR Hal Presley III.

The move makes room for WR Kristian Wilkerson, who was officially added to the roster.

Presley, 6-3 and 210 pounds, was a three-year starter at Baylor and earned honorable mention All-Big 12 honors in 2022. He signed with the Bills as an undrafted free agent following the 2025 NFL Draft.

During his four-year college career, Presley recorded 81 catches for 1,048 yards and seven touchdowns in 39 career games.