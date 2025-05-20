Bills Waived WR Hal Presley III

By
Logan Ulrich
-

The Buffalo Bills announced they have waived WR Hal Presley III, an undrafted rookie out of Baylor. 

The move makes room for WR Kristian Wilkerson, who was officially added to the roster. 

Presley, 6-3 and 210 pounds, was a three-year starter at Baylor and earned honorable mention All-Big 12 honors in 2022. He signed with the Bills as an undrafted free agent following the 2025 NFL Draft. 

During his four-year college career, Presley recorded 81 catches for 1,048 yards and seven touchdowns in 39 career games. 

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply