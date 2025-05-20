Bills Waived WR Hal Presley III

The Buffalo Bills announced they have waived WR Hal Presley III, an undrafted rookie out of Baylor.
More info on Wilkerson ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/a7iL2GnqMu
— Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) May 20, 2025
The move makes room for WR Kristian Wilkerson, who was officially added to the roster.
Presley, 6-3 and 210 pounds, was a three-year starter at Baylor and earned honorable mention All-Big 12 honors in 2022. He signed with the Bills as an undrafted free agent following the 2025 NFL Draft.
During his four-year college career, Presley recorded 81 catches for 1,048 yards and seven touchdowns in 39 career games.
